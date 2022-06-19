Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €28.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €25.82 ($26.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.69. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.80 ($26.88) and a one year high of €41.88 ($43.63).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

