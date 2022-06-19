Credit Suisse Group Lowers abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.67.

Get abrdn alerts:

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.