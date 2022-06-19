Credit Suisse Group Trims Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Target Price to CHF 125

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MEDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

MEDGF opened at $124.00 on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

