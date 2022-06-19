Curio Governance Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $69,815.35 and $223.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,465.97 or 0.99918244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00123027 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

