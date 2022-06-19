Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Reduced by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

DHR opened at $238.60 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

