Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

