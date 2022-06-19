Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,172 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $55,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

VXF opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

