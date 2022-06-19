Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

