Diversified Trust Co Sells 18,941 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.13. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

