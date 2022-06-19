DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 118,051 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 357.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $84,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $15.71 on Friday, hitting $443.79. 2,362,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,665. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 403.45, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.10 and a 200-day moving average of $539.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

