DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 14,558 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,226,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

