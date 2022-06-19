DNB Asset Management AS Buys 14,306 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $40,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 12,330,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

