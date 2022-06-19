DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,874 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. 6,079,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.