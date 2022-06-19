DNB Asset Management AS Buys 684,323 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.76% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $135,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.81. 3,398,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

