DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,635 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $166,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,470,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,169,328. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

