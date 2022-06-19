DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.22% of Diamondback Energy worth $52,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,359,000 after buying an additional 248,544 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,045. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $11.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.29. 9,380,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

