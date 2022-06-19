DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $73,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. 6,444,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

