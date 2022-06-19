DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after buying an additional 520,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. 7,180,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,099. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.