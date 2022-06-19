DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $103,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

