Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of DFH opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $986.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 236,083 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 187.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
