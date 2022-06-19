Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of DFH opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $986.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 236,083 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 187.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

