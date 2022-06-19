EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (EKO) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $31,308.04 and $33.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,971.58 or 1.00051989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00122315 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

