Einsteinium Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $32,843.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00260276 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,647,648 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.