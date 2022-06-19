Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,090.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $47,090.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00963690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090904 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

