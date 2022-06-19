Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 1,954,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,110. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,283 shares of company stock worth $2,180,815 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

