Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 7,737,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,357. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

