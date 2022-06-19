Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Comerica makes up about 1.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,002. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

