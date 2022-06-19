Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.
Shares of VAW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 214,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.37. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $159.90 and a 1-year high of $201.11.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
