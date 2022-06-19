Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 214,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.37. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $159.90 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.