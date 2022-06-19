Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 13,726,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

