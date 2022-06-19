ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in May

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,897,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 3,902,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 526.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $2.91 on Friday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Get ESR Cayman alerts:

About ESR Cayman (Get Rating)

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.