ETHPad Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $56,438.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.02044112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00114026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00094738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013678 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

