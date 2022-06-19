Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €29.00 ($30.21) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €45.00 ($46.88).

CUYTY stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

