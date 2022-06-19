Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Euronext to €97.00 ($101.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Euronext from €98.70 ($102.81) to €102.90 ($107.19) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.30.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. Euronext has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

