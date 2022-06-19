Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $224.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.90.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.