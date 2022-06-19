extraDNA Reaches One Day Volume of $32,821.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 17% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $86,707.61 and approximately $32,821.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,615.81 or 0.99954953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00221355 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00076431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00112596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00155360 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003785 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

