Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 20,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 22,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $214,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

