Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.37 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

