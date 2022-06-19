Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

