Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.01272671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

