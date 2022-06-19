Fei Protocol Price Tops $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

