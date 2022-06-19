Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given New GBX 9,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.

Ferguson stock opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 649.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 216,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

