Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given New GBX 9,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.
Ferguson stock opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
