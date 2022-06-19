Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 19,185 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

