Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.