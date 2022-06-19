Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 32,814 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,968,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,200,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

