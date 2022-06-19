Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $4,542,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.69. 3,610,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $380.30 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

