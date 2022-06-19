Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,345 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. 4,620,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

