Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. ACG Wealth raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

