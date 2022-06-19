Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

