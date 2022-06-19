Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 142 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.