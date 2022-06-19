Financial Comparison: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and CleanTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.69%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and CleanTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 92.52 -$81.51 million N/A N/A CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03%

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

