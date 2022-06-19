First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.3% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $221.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

